Gardai issue motoring advice as Met Eireann issues Kildare hailstones warning

On foot of a Met Eireann weather warning for hailstones, gardaí have issued advice for motorists traveling in these showers.

The yellow warning remains in place for this morning and afternoon between 12pm and 3pm.



"Hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature. The Road Safety Society (RSA) have produced a short information video offering simple but effective advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road. In addition, cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions," said the Garda Press Office.

If you find yourself caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones, here are some tips to be aware of from the RSA:

- Reduce your speed without breaking

- Warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

- Avoid sudden steering movements or breaking suddenly

Don’t forget to keep an eye on forecast and travel bulletins.

For more information, check out this video from the RSA