KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Dry bright day ahead

The rain is due to clear this morning, with the day brightening up quite quickly, with good sunny spells developing, according to Met Eireann.

The national forecaster predicts top afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in moderating northwest winds.

It said there will be long clear spells this evening and early tonight, with some cloudy misty periods in places later on. Cold, with a widespread ground frost developing later in the night.

Lowest temperatures zero to 3 C wiht a sharp frost for the eastern part of the country.