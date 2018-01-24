TG4 is looking for talented Kildare families!

Do you have a talented family in Kildare? If so TG4 would like to hear from you!

The Irish Public Service Broadcaster is looking for Ireland’s most talented family to take part in a brand new TV show.

If you and your brother or sister, father, mother, granny has a talent, now is your chance to make your family a household name.

This brand new talent show for TG4 will search the country high and low for a new famous performing family.

All entries must be made up from immediate family members, ie, grandparents / parents / children.

The act must consist of at least two people and there are no restrictions on what their act could be.

They could be singers, dancers, musicians or storytellers. Performers of all ages can apply and Irish is beneficial but not essential.

If you and your family would like to audition you can contact: Lucinda@adareproductions.ie, rob@adareproductions.ie or phone 01 2843877.