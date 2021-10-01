Search

01/10/2021

Naas Musical Society 'reboot' meeting is on tonight - new members welcome!

Naas Musical Society members performing onstage in 2019

Reporter:

Reporter

Naas Musical Society will hold their annual open night in the Town House Hotel on Friday, October 1, at 8pm.

It will be an exciting social night designed to reignite the society, catch up with old, existing and new members.

The society will be announcing their future plans on the night and committee will be there to answer any questions.

New members are welcome to join on the night and the society is looking forward to welcoming everyone back.

For more information contact Claire Regan (Naas Musical Society Secretary) on naasmusical@gmail.com.

Those interested can check out the NMS website www.naasmusicalsociety.net along with their Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

