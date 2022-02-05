Kildare Pet Rescue: Rathangan kittens hit by genetic deformity

We recently came across a very sad case in Rathangan of a genetic deformity that had been passed on from a mother to her four kittens.

The mother and her kittens were all perfectly happy and healthy, but on closer inspection some of their paws were seriously underdeveloped.

The cats all appeared to have a pad but were missing toes, or toes were joined leaving the claws exposed and standing like soldiers.

Thankfully the cats, although without a home and straying from house to house, were well fed, cared for and friendly. However, this deformity left the cats in the difficult dilemma of being unable to climb to escape a dangerous or threatening situation.

We felt it was essential to get this little family of a female and her three daughters and a son neutered and spayed as soon as possible to prevent this disorder from passing on to any following generations. The kittens were safely trapped and transported to the vets.

A Facebook fund-raiser was set up to go towards the medical care of the cats. The kitten's mother however is proving to be very elusive and has so far avoided the trap. As each day goes by, she runs the risk of another pregnancy and more disabled little kittens that may not be quite so lucky. We will keep trying, it is only a matter of patience and persistence.

Meanwhile, we have been able to home one of the kittens, the lovely Pinto who has settled into her new home already.

There is one other kitten that is suitable for homing, he is called Mr T and his picture is shown above.

Thank you to Danielle and Sara who did so much work to assist these kittens and to all those wonderful people who donated to the Facebook appeal.

Without your kindness and generosity many more kittens would have been born with this cycle of disability.

