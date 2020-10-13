Calling Kildare Junior Infants parents - don't miss Part III of our First Days at School supplement

Some of the most eagerly anticipated and much-loved Leinster Leader editions each year are those with our First Day at School Junior Infants supplement, featuring pictures of the Junior Infants from schools across the county.

The First Day at School 2020 was like no other owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and with schools being closed since last March, a huge volume of work was undertaken by school board of managements, principals and teachers in the preparation for their September reopening.

The third of this year's First Day at School Junior Infants supplement - in the issue of Tuesday, October 13 - features pictures from schools in Clane, Rathangan, Kildare town, Prosperous and much more.

As usual, this year's issue features lots of big smiles from all the little scholars in their new classes. Thanks to photographer Aishling Conway, and the schools and pupils who took part this year.

We have been bringing out this supplement for many years now, and it always gets a great response from schools, parents and communities.

Make sure to get your hands on a copy of this week's Leinster Leader - don't miss out! Plus, more schools in next week's paper.

SCHOOLS FEATURED - ISSUE OCTOBER 13

Scoil Bhríde, Clane;

Scoil Padraig, Clane;

Scoil Mhuire, Allenwood;

Brannoxtown NS;

Curragh BNS;

Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare;

Hewetson NS, Clane;

Kildangan NS;

St Anne's, the Curragh;

Kildare Town Educate Together;

Suncroft NS;

Two Mile House NS;

St Joseph's, Halverstown;

Mercy Convent, Naas;

Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Prosperous;

St Brigid's, Kildare town;

Scoil Bhride, Lackagh;

Robertstown NS;

Scoil Bhríde, Nurney;

Bunscoil Bhríde, Rathangan