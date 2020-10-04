The Beauty Spot: Awaken your inner artist with a new Irish beauty collection

Unlock your inner makeup artist and indulge in the first release from Kash Beauty.

Created with a maestro touch, Keilidh exploded onto the Irish beauty scene in 2015 and her career has continued to skyrocket since, with highlights including winning Best Beauty Influencer at the 2018 Xposé Benefit Awards and Best Beauty Influencer at the 2018 Image Magazine Business of Beauty Awards and most recently the face of a global campaign with Morphe Cosmetics for their Hit The Lights Artistry Palette in 2019, which saw Keilidh appear on billboards across the US.

Keilidh has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest influencers including Manny MUA (4.2m Instagram followers / 4.8m YouTube followers) and James Charles (21m Instagram followers / 21.7m YouTube followers). There is no stopping one of Irelands fastest rising stars.

Keilidh’s years of experience provided her with a unique insight into a variety of brands, products and textures, equipping her with a specialist knowledge and artistry to create her own collection. Having served us looks for years, Keilidh has painstakingly created her unique collection of products from the ground up over the last year and a half.

The newly released collection features 3 pairs of Faux Mink Lashes, a 9 Pan Eyeshadow Palette and 3 Nude Lip Kits.

Speaking about the collection, Keilidh said:

“It has always been my goal to start my own brand. I got a taste for creating products through huge collaborations I have done in the past. Nothing made me more excited than creating makeup, nothing sparked my creativity more.

“I put my whole self into anything I create - the packaging, the theme and the overall vibe of the brand is very me. This collection is inspired by the rustic, gold tones of sand beneath the setting sun and lost treasure.

“I’m so proud of this collection and I hope you guys love it as much as I do. I cannot wait to see what makeup looks you come up with using my new products!”

9 Pan Eyeshadow Palette €29.95

Add some sparkle and glow to your makeup look with the Secret Treasure eye shadow palette. This must-have palette features nine distinct eyeshadows in a range of sumptuous, glistening shades, inspired by the adventure and glimmer of a sunken treasure chest overflowing with riches. The sunkissed, golden-toned browns are versatile and perfect for creating subtle day looks as well as smokey, grunge-style night looks.

SHADES:

l Gemstone: Champagne toned pressed glitter.

l Script: Golden, sandy matte.

l Burnt: Deep, ochre-toned matte gold.

l Fade: A true neutral matte brown.

l Treasure: Multi-dimensional, yellow-gold pressed glitter.

l Tomb: A warm, rich chocolate brown matte.

l Tarnish: A luxe golden bronze duo-toned metallic.

l Wreck: A deep, chocolate brown matte shadow.

l Forbidden: Matte black.

Lip Kits €18.95

The Kash Beauty lip kits are the ultimate in luxe, immovable lip colour. The lipsticks feature a silky, soft matte finish that is ultra-long lasting and perfect for any occasion, as well as offering super-pigmented, rich colour that is totally buildable.

The lip liners offer a smooth and easy application, designed with slightly darker tones of their sister lipsticks to create a more plump, defined lip that will stand out.

Shades:

l ROSE NUDE - A chic nude lip-liner and a rosette nude lipstick, the kit lends itself to an elegant, en vogue style. The shade combination is perfect for creating a chic, feminine lip that complements any high-fashion look.

l TRUE NUDE - Is a versatile, essential item for any makeup collection. This light, luminous nude kit features a neutral lip-liner with a slightly brighter shade of lipstick, perfect for creating a plumper lip. The shade pairs well with any look - this is your new go-to lip kit.

l RUST NUDE - Mirrors the rustic, sugary tones of sand beneath the setting sun. Combine the warm brown lip-liner and soft peach-toned lipstick to create a sultry, sexy look. Perfect for bringing the heat to any makeup look, creating an Insta-worthy pout every time.

Faux Mink Lashes €12.95

These soft, deliciously full, faux-mink lashes are perfect to bring you from day to night. Go from soft to full glam in an instant thanks to the versatile set of 3 pairs. Designed to bring out your inner solar goddess. Each set of lashes is created using 3D synthetic fibres and features curved and flexible bands to make application easier.

l ELSIE - Natural, fluttery lashes whose soft look will really open up & accentuate the eye.

l RICH - These winged lashes add volume and lift to night-time looks.

l DAGGERS - Lusciously full, long & super winged-out to give the eye a lifted look.

The Kash Beauty Secret Treasure Collection is available to buy on www.kashbeauty.com