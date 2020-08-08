Parenting: Making the most of the rainy days

It’s been a strange and challenging time for all of us over the past few months, particularly the younger ones.

Schools shut their doors, parents are working from home and the kids are idle. So, with that in mind, we may have bought you 20 minutes of relative peace.

You’ve heard it before and you’ll hear it again - “Ireland is a grand country, if only we could throw a roof on it.”

Not that we needed reminding, but the summer months have so far been fairly hit and miss on the weather front.

As if it wasn’t hard enough to keep the kids occupied at the best of times, how are you supposed to keep them out from under your feet - and away from the Playstation/Xbox - when it’s raining out? Here’s some ideas.

Printable colouring sheets and activities

Got a printer at home? Sorted. A quick Google search will unravel any amount of free to download colouring pages of their favourite animals, cartoons, sports, or whatever else you can think of. Just make sure there’s ink in the printer first!

Origami

Along the same vein as the colouring sheets, but will require a bit more parental assistance than simply throwing them a few sheets of paper. Again, Google is your friend here but there’s also plenty of free apps available for iOS and Android phones/tablets with easy to follow step-by-step instructions. Watch out for pesky paper cuts!

Build a fort

Regardless of what age you are, or feel, everyone loves building a fort.

Traditionally made with furniture and some bed sheets, why not put a spin on it and use those empty boxes lying around from all your online shopping of late.

It’s a more crafty angle than the bed sheets, and you avoid the usual tears when it’s time to dismantle it and put the sitting room back together.

Indoor Scavenger Hunt

Make a list of items that can be found throughout your home, then set the children off to find/photograph each item on the list. The longer the list, the more peace you’ll have…

Tidy the Playroom

Ok, hear us out before you completely dismiss the idea.

While this might sound like a chore that will lead to arguments and temper tantrums, it can actually be a win-win for child and parent alike.

The kids stumble across toys they’ve misplaced or forgotten about and he room ends up tidy - even if you do end up finishing it yourself due to the sudden love-affair with the long-forgotten teddy bear.

Board Games

The tried and tested rainy day classic. We’ve all got that cupboard stuffed with Monopoly,

Mousetrap or the somewhat child-proof Snakes and Ladders.

Dust them down and away you go. It can be tempting to stick with the easier games with less rules, but we all had to learn them at some stage and no better time than the present.

Baking

For the more culinary inclined, this is one you’ve probably knocked a few hours out of already during the lockdown. Banana bread anyone? Part of the beauty of baking is there’s a near-endless supply of creations to tick off and the kids learn a life lesson along the way.

Plus, it’s an easy sell with the promise of something sweet but be warned, the clean up afterwards is a much harder sell...