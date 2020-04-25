KWWSPCA: Newborn rescue kittens doing well at Kildare shelter

Our newborn and very young kittens, who were rescued in recent weeks and looked after initially at the KWWSPCA shelter here in Athgarvan, are doing very well so far in their foster homes. They are being hand reared so will not have the benefits of their mothers’ milk and care, but we hope that they all grow up into strong and healthy cats.

It is too early yet to be looking for homes for them, as we do not rehome kittens until they are at least eight weeks old and have been fully vaccinated.

UPDATE ON PADDY THE RESCUE LURCHER

Paddy was found in Maynooth about five weeks ago by a jogger and came into the care of the KWWSPCA. He is a lurcher and about two years old.

He had a very nasty open fracture in one of his front legs that was old and he was emaciated, dehydrated, exhausted and in great pain.

He was rushed to the vets and it was decided that, because the break in the leg was so bad and had been left untreated for so long, that the best solution would be for the leg to be amputated. This was done the next day and within a couple of days, Paddy was up on his remaining three legs and able to do a short walk.

He went to live in one of the KWWSPCA’s marvellous caring foster homes and he is now in great form, racing around the garden on his remaining three legs and having great fun with the other three dogs in the household.

He has put on weight and is almost back to full health. It is amazing how a dog can recover in a relatively short space of time and how well they respond to a bit of love and affection. Paddy will be looking for a permanent home within the next few weeks.

THANKS FOR THE OFFERS OF FOSTER HOMES

A great many people have contacted the KWWSPCA over the last few weeks and offered to be foster carers for the animals in the care of the Society.

We are very grateful for all this support and these offers of help but so far we have not needed additional foster homes.

This may all change in the future, and we have a record of the offers that have been made. Thank you to everyone who has been thinking of the KWWSPCA and the animals in its care.

KWWSPCA SHELTER CLOSED TO VISITORS

Although the KWWSPCA Shelter in Athgarvan is closed, we are still continuing to rehome the dogs in our care, under strict guidelines in accordance with Government and HSE regulations. Details of the dogs available for adoption can be found on the KWWSPCA website — www.kwwspca.ie.

