KWWSPCA: Animals are still in need of loving homes during crisis

Due to the Covid-19 virus, the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan is closed to visitors unless they have an appointment. This is to protect the volunteers who still need to go to the shelter to look after the dogs there and also to protect any visitors.

If you wish to see one of the dogs in our care with a view to adoption, please call 087 1279835 to arrange a suitable time.

Paddy Saved from Terrible Cruelty

Poor Paddy, pictured right, was found in Maynooth about three weeks ago by a lady out jogging.

This kind lady called the KWWSPCA and then waited until one of our volunteers arrived. The poor dog had dragged himself out of view to get shelter from a very heavy downpour and was in a ditch, tangled in brambles.

The dog had a very nasty open fracture in one of his front legs that was old and he was emaciated, dehydrated, exhausted and in great pain.

Despite the fact that he must have been in agony he let our volunteer get a sheet under him so that he could be carried out and put into a car.

It was a Sunday, but the vet on call in Athy Vetcare was waiting in the surgery when Paddy came in for treatment. It was decided that the break in the leg was so bad and had been left untreated for so long, that the best solution would be for the leg to be amputated.

This was done the next day and within a couple of days, Paddy was up on his remaining three legs and able to do a short walk.

He is now recovering in one of our foster homes, where he is getting the best of care and is progressing well.

Dog of the Week – Jimmy

(Last week’s Dog of the Week, Smartie, has been adopted and went off to his forever home last Sunday.)

Little Jimmy is a small Jack Russell terrier and is about six years old. He is a super little dog who is great to take for a walk, travels very well in the car and is clean in his kennel. He is a very friendly chap and seems okay with both adults and children.

We are not sure how he is with other dogs so a meet and greet would be necessary for anyone considering adoption who has another dog in the family. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 981020000155170) and you can meet him at our shelter near Newbridge, Co Kildare, by making an appointment by calling 087 1279835 or emailing kwwspce@gmail.com.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly offset our costs, a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, A secure garden is needed and a home visit applies.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) and is registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority (Number 2001111048). The Society investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835;

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com;

Website: www.kwwspca.ie;

