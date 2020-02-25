Pancake Tuesday: Three tried and tested homemade recipes for perfect pancakes!

It is Pancake Tuesday, are you looking forward to indulging in some tasty pancakes today but sick of the shop-bought variety?

The Leinster Leader has gathered some tried and tested foolproof pancake recipes that are guaranteed to pack a punch on Shrove Tuesday, the tastiest of all the religious holidays.

Whether you fancy classic Irish-style pancakes (think crepe style pancakes with a slab of butter on top, some sugar and a squeeze of lemon), or you have notions and want to get your protein fix for the day - we've got you covered.

Have a look at our recipes below and tell us about your favourites.

CLASSIC IRISH-STYLE PANCAKES



This recipe is for thinner style pancakes.

You will need:

125g of plain flour

2 eggs, medium sized

300ml of milk

Pinch of salt

Method

Beat the eggs together.

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl and make a well in the middle.

Pour the eggs into the well and whisk together.

Gradually, add in the milk.

Some water can be substituted for milk to make them thinner.

Put the mixture in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or at a pinch it can be used immediately.



To cook

Heat a shallow frying pan - preferably non-stick.

Add a small amount of oil or butter. Don't have the pan too hot or your mixture will stick and burn!

Ladle out your mixture – one ladle equals one pancake

When you see bubbles appearing on the surface of the pancake, give your pancake a jiggle and when it no longer sticks slide it towards the edge away from you and give it a flip to do the other side. Or if, like the rest of us, flipping pancakes are beyond our capabilities, loosen the underside of the pancake with a turner and then flip it over with the utensil.

Leinster Leader mammy hints... the first pancake is always a disaster (the dog will love it) but paves the way for ensuing yummy pancakes. The pan gets hotter as you keep cooking so turn it down a little mid way and be ready to flip your pancakes sooner.

As you cook them, put them in a big bowl beside you and keep a saucepan lid on top to keep them hot and moist.

Serve with a fresh lemon cut in half ready to squeeze, castor sugar and butter.

Odlums' American Style Pancakes

What you need:

125g/4oz Odlums Self Raising Flour

1 tablespoon Shamrock Golden Caster Sugar (optional)

Pinch of Salt

1 Egg

150ml/¼ pint Milk

Oil for frying

Sieve flour and salt into a bowl, stir in the sugar (if using).

Add the egg and beat while adding the milk. Mix until mixture becomes smooth.

Cover and allow to stand for about an hour.

Heat a little oil on a pan and drop spoonfuls of batter onto pan.

When mixture is puffed and bubbling on top, turn and cook on other side.

Serve warm with your favourite toppings.

Serving Suggestions:

Serve hot with butter

Enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Drizzle with honey, maple syrup, jam, golden syrup or chocolate spread

Top with fresh fruit of your choice and a dollop of greek yoghurt or crème fraîche

Pair with crispy bacon and maple syrup

Serve with poached egg, spinach and hollandaise sauce

For blueberry pancakes, gently stir in 75g/3oz blueberries into batter before frying.

PEANUT BUTTER AND BANANA FLOURLESS PANCAKES

Image: wholemadeliving.com/peanut-butter-banana-pancakes-flourless/

Not a fan of classic pancakes? Give this delicious recipe a go. We guarantee you have all the ingredients at home and that this will become a tried and tested favourite that can be made any day of the year!

This recipe makes 11-12 pancakes with 1/4 cup pours of batter. They're flour-less, but very flavorful and quick to make.

*Please note- They are VERY delicate in the cooking process, once you get the feel for them they will get easier to cook. You must slowly unstick all the sides with your spatula and them it's kind of a gently rolling over flip. Once flipped they're much easier to handle. They're worth the effort once you get your technique down.

Ingredients

3 small ripe bananas (about 1 lb)

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 large eggs, lightly whisked

3/4 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

dash of sea salt

*olive oil for cooking

Instructions

Mash banana with a fork in a medium mixing bowl until most lumps are gone. You can also use a blender which is much faster.

Add peanut butter and mash again, smoothing mixture as much as possible.

Preheat griddle or skillet for cooking pancakes on medium to medium high temp (For the griddle I set it to 350 degrees) You need a bit more room to flip these only because they're much more delicate than standard pancakes, so I highly recommend a flat surface griddle if you have one.

Add eggs and remaining ingredients and whisk till well combined and mostly smooth.

Once pan or griddle is ready, lightly spray evenly with olive oil.

PRO TIP: Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to scoop out batter onto your pan.

Cook batter on pan about 3 minutes or until a center bubble pops or you see the edges of the pancakes setting up well.

Very gently and slowly flip over pancakes (if you flip too fast they may roll on you) and cook about another 3 minutes on the 2nd side. (These pancakes are much more delicate than standard pancakes so just be gentle with your handling of them.)

Repeat cooking till batter is gone. (Using a griddle do this amount in 2 batches, a smaller skillet will require more batches.)