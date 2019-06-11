Win a FREE all-inclusive Dream Wedding worth €12k with Kildare House Hotel

Kildare House Hotel has just launched its Wedding Giveaway worth a fantastic €12,000.

One very lucky couple will get the golden opportunity to win an all-inclusive dream wedding – and the

memories will last you a lifetime!



The bespoke Wedding Package includes the hiring of Kildare House Hotel and the Gallops Bar &

Restaurant for the special day.



There are also over 10 services provided from trusted suppliers included such as a Wedding PA, Band,

DJ, Floral Design, Cake, Photography / Videography, Hair, Make-Up, Nails and lots more!

How to Enter

1. To Enter, simply Like the Kildare House Hotel page on Facebook and also Like the Pages of the

recommended suppliers listed there.



2. Tag all your besties that need to tie the knot.



3. Share and Love this Post on Facebook.



4. Winner will be announced in September 2019.



Best of Luck to everyone!