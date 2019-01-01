Rosanna Davison, Naas Races best dressed judge, gives her top style tips

Author and nutritional therapist Rosanna Davison has given her top tips ahead of one the biggest winter racing fashion events of the new year, as she prepares to take a central role in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, January 6.

Rosanna will be the celebrity judge for the Best Dressed Lady competition, which promises to deliver some amazing prizes to the lucky winner and those who are named as runner-up.

A prize fund to the value of €4,250 will make it well worth your while to make the effort and break out your most stylish winter outfit and impress Rosanna, who will be supported in her endeavours by Alan Keville of Alan Keville for Hair, Michelle Lawlor Winter from Grafton Academy representing Lawlor’s of Naas, Zane Kostiva from the Residence Day Spa, and Anna Fortune of the Kildare Post.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Fashion Through Time’, so ladies are being encouraged to take inspiration from their favourite era of fashion when choosing their outfit for the day.

The Best Dressed Lady on the day will win a luxurious VIP stay at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, €1,500 worth of hairdressing and accessories from Alan Keville for Hair, and a €1,500 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas. There will also be hair and spa vouchers from the two fashion partners for four runners up on the day.

Speaking ahead of the big day, Rosanna explained the fashion theme for the meeting;

“If you love the fashion of the 1940s then you might want to take your inspiration from that time which was synonymous with its nipped-in waists and fitted coats and jackets.

“Or maybe you might love the glamour of the 1920s or the colour and fun of the 1980s. It’s all about pulling a look together from a time and era that you love and inspires you.

“Of course, that look doesn’t have to go through the whole outfit, it can just be a nod to a particular time in fashion. In my mind, the winner will have been inspired by a particular era but will make her whole outfit her own. I can’t wait to get out to Naas Racecourse and see what I am sure will be some really elegant winter style.

Winter warmth

“Due to the time of year, I will be keeping an eye out for those who are able to combine comfort and warmth with style. I think people always look their best when they are at ease in what they are wearing, so I hope that I don’t see any ladies in short summer dresses who will inevitably be shivering from the cold.

Here are Rosanna’s five top tips ahead of the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and Winter’s Ladies Day

Accessories

Use accessories to your advantage. We’re going for the ‘fashion through time’ theme, and by adding a vintage watch, gloves or broach you can instantly evoke memories of a particular period in fashion.

Dress for the weather

Wear something that you know you will be comfortable in on what might be a cold day at the races. Racewear should be elegant and classy, and something that will keep you warm.

Anything too short or revealing will look out of place at the track.

Wear something on your head

The style of hat for this time of year can vary greatly so you can have a bit of fun with that, but if hats aren’t your thing you could possibly wear a fascinator, head piece or elegant hair accessory.

Colour

It might be January, but you can always bring a little colour to the track. Garments such as a nice bright scarf can provide colour and a little warmth.

Think about your footwear

Winter boots can be stylish warm and elegant, as can classic court shoes. Maybe best to avoid strappy sandals, think about the weather and your own comfort!

Half price admission for local traders!

Naas Racecourse has also announced that they will be giving local traders a 50% discount on admission tickets for the January fixture as part of their initiative to get more local businesses involved in racing in the town.

There are seven races on the card on January 6, with the first going to post at 12.50pm.

Admission tickets are €15 and a range of hospitality packages are also available.

For further information, to purchase tickets or hospitality packages call Naas Racecourse on 045 897391 or visit www.naasracecourse.com