Dr Eddie Murphy:The race is almost run for this year's Operation Transformation warriors

It was week six last week and the finish is tantalising close, with only a fortnight left of this year’s Operation Transformation.

My hats off to the leaders of 2018 — their mood and spirits are high. Normally the leaders get fed up with the cameras, but not this group. The challenge last week was this year's leaders against last year's. While it was close, this year's leaders' teamwork and fitness stood to them as they crossed the line first.

David Cryan — A Changed Man!

There is no stopping Davy Cryan. Currently he is 16 stone 10.5lbs. Last week, he doubled his target weight loss of 2lbs, losing 4lbs and an overall total loss of 37lbs with two weeks to go.

Aoife increased his carbohydrate intake as he was feeling a hungry.

The crossover between hunger and energy is important, so to ensure David felt satisfied Aoife upped his carbs.

His mood is great. David talks about losing mental weight, which is essentially stress and pressure.

There is great fun and joy in his home. Siobhan has a great capacity for humour and craic all which will be grounding for Davy.

Mary Diamond — Limitless

Mary’s week-on-week keeps hitting and exceeding her targets.

Injury creped in on Mary, with her knee being sore after running. It’s important to listen to your body.

Mary went to a physiotherapist for assessment. She was disappointed she couldn’t go for a run; imagine that just six weeks ago.

Not to be put off, Mary went swimming. Now that sounds ordinary, but given that Mary can’t swim and has a fear of water, it was a feat. That’s what life is about, pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone. What a change of attitude from this leader!

Felicity Moroney — The Juggle!

Felicity has lost 20.5lbs in total to date. I saw Felicity this week, and we explored the whole area of communication style and managing anger in a healthy way.

Anger is a normal human emotion. Some people express it, but others suppress it.

Felicity has a tendency to suppress her strong emotions, and then anger comes out as passive aggression on occasions.

Assertiveness is the core skill to tackle this communication style.

Aiming for the win:win instead of the win:lose is way healthier.

We also looked at the dilemma of the working mum, struggling to keep a satisfying career and balancing child rearing and childcare.

Felicity talked about the struggle of wanting it all. Aoife made a brilliant point, nothing that 'we can’t have it all, right now'.

Wayne O'Donnell — Reaching Out!

I learnt that Wayne has Irritable Bowel Syndrome and has an intolerance to garlic.

Aoife highlighted that this intolerance was properly diagnosed via a registered dietician and not the result of quackery, the unscientific industry that is in this space.

Like many (including myself), Wayne was under the weather last week.

The week was all about reaching out. Wayne linked up with Karl, Aoife, and Ciara — I didn’t feel left out!

He is a well-balanced, well-together, wonderful young man.

The lesson for us all is to reach out when we are struggling and help will be there.

Sarah O’ Callaghan — reclaiming!

It was another powerful psychological week for Sarah.

Two years ago her body was racked by cancer, requiring a mastectomy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Last week Sarah stood in front of her mirror and said “I am a fine thing”.

Imagine that, it’s such a powerful statement that emphasises body confidence, a self-belief and a person who is at ease with herself.

Bad thoughts and negativity have been replaced with positive thoughts. I am so proud that Sarah went out and collected her wedding dress, that’s been sitting for years in the laundry.

Avoidance played too big a role in her life. Avoidance is one of the biggest things I see in my practice. Avoidance will always keep your problems going. What would you do if you were not afraid?

Thought for the week — Radiators and Drains

In life, there are two types of people, radiators and drains. Life is too short for toxic dumps and drains — surround yourself with radiators instead.

Dr Eddie Murphy runs a psychological and counselling service in Portarlington, Co Laois. If you are organising a speaker or training for school, community, voluntary, sporting or work groups, call Dr Eddie on 087 1302899 or go to www.facebook.com/ dr.eddie.murphy.psychologist