New contractor set for Naas primary school job

A new contractor to complete some of the redevelopment of the Mercy Convent Primary School in Naas is set to start work soon.

Work will be done to the roof, sub floor, exterior doors, windows and exterior walls of the building.

The work will also include finishing the installation of all windows, sealing the roof and making the site safe, Deputy Catherine Murphy was told by Minister for Education Norma Foley. The school’s design team is also currently working to complete tender documentation in order to hold a tender competition to appoint a completion contractor to finish out the building. And this is likely to happen after Christmas.

It is anticipated that the completion contractor will be appointed when the work to seal the building has been completed, Dep Murphy was told in a reply to Dáil question. When the new school building is completed and occupied by the school, the school and its design team will make arrangements with the original contractor, to remove the temporary accommodation from the site at that time.

Work on a major extension at the 600 pupil school at Sallins Road — effectively a new school — began over three years ago after planning permission was given in January 2014.

It was estimated that the construction work would take two years to complete.

The plan included the demolition of the existing school, built in 1974, and the removal of all existing temporary buildings.

The application also sought an access road across the playing fields of the neighbouring St. Mary’s College to facilitate the construction of a temporary two storey, 22 classroom school on the primary school playing pitch. The finished school will be a three storey, 32 classroom primary facility with a 50 space car park, three ball courts and two junior play areas.

But parents were told that the project is in “serious delay” and was supposed to have been completed in March 2019.

Tony O’Sullivan, chairman of the school’s board of management, said that there had been “a number of disputes” relating to the words and a dispute resolution process had taken place. He said legal advice has been sought as well as advice from the Department of Education before deciding to embark on the search for a new contractor.