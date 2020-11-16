BREAKING: 700 jobs - worth €20m a year- expected at relaunched Naas Shopping Centre

At least 700 jobs are now expected to be created at the Naas Shopping Centre and plans are well underway for the completion and a significant fit-out of the four acre site in the town centre.

As reported by the Leinster Leader, work has already started on the huge site which reportedly remains in very good condition.

PJ Roche catering, Claire Roche pharmacist and healthcare lead, Eadaoin Roche finance and marketing director, Eoin Roche head of pperations, Stephen Roche catering. Foreground left to right – Ger Roche CEO and Annette Roche

The site and structure is currently being fully cleaned, sealed, made safe and prepared for tenants.

This preceded a planning application likely to be lodged with Kildare County Council in the first quarter of next year following pre-planning consultations - a normal feature of a major planning application.

Development works are expected to cost in the region of €10m and will employ 150 construction workers at the peak of works.

The site is owned by Ger Roche and his family’s Roche Group.

They have put together a project team which is led by Ger Roche with engineer Frank O’Rourke (the former Fianna Fail TD in Kildare North) as project manager.

Eoin Roche, head of operations, Ger Roche CEO, Frank O’Rourke, project manager

Lisney are the appointed letting agents and design and construction specialists include Tom O’Loughlin architects, Conor Furey & Associates engineers, Donnacha O’Brien & Co engineers, David Mulcahy planning consultant as well as Michael Broe quantity surveyors.

The site has been vacant since 2008 when it was close to completion.

It also includes the Forge Inn licensed premises on South Main Main Street, the nearby Five Lamps pub and a property at 50 Main Street.

It is anticipated that the construction and fit out of the property could be fully finished by late 2022.

The will be converted to accommodate a range of mixed-use occupiers ranging from retail outlets with a supermarket anchor on the ground floor, mixed healthcare, office and educational uses on the upper floors with approximately 70 apartment units for senior living along.

The development also had planning permission for 750 car parking spaces.

Negotiations have commenced with a number of interested parties for a ground floor retail anchor tenant along with the other smaller units as well for the Forge and Five Lamps buildings.

It is expected that a conservative wage bill from the completed development will be at least €20m per year which will be made up from full and part time jobs in retail, educational, healthcare and office work as well as security, management and maintenance.

Ger Roche said: “I am committed to the rejuvenation of Naas town centre and with my many years of experience I and my family will be working towards this goal. We have considerable drive and determination to deliver this project for the good of the town and the Roche family will reverse the severe negative effect that the abandonment of this property has meant for the people of Naas.”