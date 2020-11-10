Woman arrested after taximan drives passengers to Naas garda station

A woman was detained after a taxi driver came to Naas garda station with two aggressive passengers on board.

The taxi driver arrived outside the station sounding his horn to attract the attention of the gardaí at 1.35am on November 1.

The pair was abusive to gardaí before running onto the adjacent Kilcullen Road,

The woman, from the Newbridge area and aged 19, was arrested by gardaí and the male made good his escape.