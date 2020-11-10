Deaths in County Kildare. Rest In Peace.

Anthony (Flower) Dunphy

November 7. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Sheila and father in law of the late Lorraine, deeply regretted by his loving children Anne, Mary, Michael, Sheila, John, Raymond, Declan, Patricia and Aideen, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a small private funeral, to the maximum of 25 family and friends, will take place on Wednesday morning (November 11th) at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by going to www.celstra.ie Anthony’s Funeral cortège is leaving his residence on Wednesday at 10.30am, those wishing to line the route are welcome to do so, while observing all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of a face mask. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can leave a message for the family in the section below marked “Condolences" at RIP.ie.

Joan Bernadette O'Gorman (née Gaffney), Kilcock

November 7. Peacefully in Parke House Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael O’Gorman, much loved mother of Nadine and Darren. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Nigel, daughter-in-law Melissa and grandson Nathan. Special mention of Peter and Erik Bjoerk, much loved by both Michael and Joan. She will also be sadly missed and always remembered by her sister Bridget, brother Frank, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, the extended family, friends and neighbours. In accordance with government guidance a private funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11.40 am and may be viewed on https://youtu.be/PrA4CAxIQII

Adele O'Connor, Donnybrook, Dublin / Kill

November 9. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Adele will be deeply missed by her brother Raymund, sisters-in-law Pat and Betsy, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and great grandniece, all of whom loved her sense of fun and laughter, as well as by her wide circle of friends; predeceased by her brothers Barry, Gerard and Joe and sisters-in-law Hilary and Nola. A private family funeral mass will take place on Thursday (12th November) at 10.00 am in St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, Co. Kildare followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. For those who would have like to attend but are unable to do so due to government restrictions, please follow the link https://churchmedia.tv/iframe/451238459f00d6df79461ae81b55c2b87f7c2b66

William (Billy) Goff, Lakeside Park, Newbridge / Wexford

November 5. Ex corporal, McDonagh Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Tom Cantwell, Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

November 8. Loving husband of Marjorie and father of Elaine, Dermot, Ciara and the late Paul. Will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Kari, granddaughter Chloe, brothers Jim and Ger, sister Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Wednesday arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass, immediate family only (25 persons) followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Tom, the Funeral Mass is for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend Tom’s Funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page at RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paul Moorehead, Leixlip

November 9. At Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, beloved husband of Pamela, recently deceased. Sadly missed by his sisters Helena and Marlyn, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice.

Reda McAllen (née Narvilaite), Rathangan

November 8. Unexpectedly and suddenly at Tallaght Hospital. Loving wife and soulmate of husband Paul. Will be forever missed by her mother Aldona, sister Rima and husband Ian, nieces Gabrielle and Sarah,godparents, Adus & Loreta, mother in law Peggy and husband Pat, father in law Liam, sisters in law Mary, Gillian and Joy, bothers in law Anthony and Dave, nephews, Finnán, Reece, Sean & Bradley, close friends and neighbours, her wonderful colleagues at Tallaght Hospital and all those fortunate to have known her. Funeral Arrangements Later