Gardaí locate stolen goods in Tallaght after Naas house targeted in €8450 raid

An estimated €8450 worth of property, including jewellery has been stolen in Naas and the local gardaí are investigating.

Some of the property was later recovered in a follow up operation in Dublin .

The incident took place on November 7 between 6.30pm and 7.15pm at Oak Park, a new residential development at Ballymore Eustace Road.

It was reported that necklaces and rings were taken along with two laptops, two ipads and trophies.

The gardaí later visited Fortunestown Road in Tallaght where some of the stolen goods were recovered.

A number of the items were found in bushes - though no jewellery was immediately found.

According to the gardaí inquiries are continuing.