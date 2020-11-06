Woman claims she was raped by partner and is homeless
A woman who alleged she was raped by her partner was granted a protection order during a family law hearing at Naas District Court on November 5.
The woman, who is not originally from Ireland, said she had been raped a number of times by him.
The court heard that the matter has been reported to the gardaí and the woman is now effectively homeless.
The woman, who was accompanied in court by a representative from a support centre, has two children and has no relatives living in this country.
Judge Desmond Zaidan expressed surprise that the woman was not accompanied by her solicitor.
Her partner was not present at the hearing but will be informed of a subsequent court date.
