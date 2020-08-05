Man has over 100 previous convictions, Naas District Court hears

A man prosecuted for driving without insurance has 112 previous convictions, Naas District Court heard on July 22.

Liam Doran, 34, whose address was given as 30 Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin 16, was prosecuted for driving without insurance on January 13 last at Downings, Prosperous.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the defendant was serving a 20 year disqualification when he was stopped.

He said this was imposed in 2018.

Sgt Kelly added that his previous convictions include 18 for no insurance.

Barrister Sarah Connolly said the defendant has “run out of road”.

Ms Connolly added the defendant acknowledged that he shouldn’t have been driving.

She added: “He has been the subject of disqualifications all his life.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan, imposed a five month custody term for having no insurance.

He also and disqualified him from driving for 22 years.