€2,000 stolen from car parked in Naas
Naas gardai are investigating
A large cash sum was stolen from a parked car in Naas.
The incident happened at the Globe Retail Park, off Monread Road.
It’s understood that an envelope containing €2,000 was stolen from the vehicle, a Volvo jeep, on June 19.
The incident happened between 1pm and 2.13pm.
The female driver, who lives in the Clondalkin area, returned to the vehicle to discover that a window had been smashed and the envelope taken.
