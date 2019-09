The Naas Lions Club and Lawlor’s of Naas are holding a coffee morning fundraiser event for the Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, at Lawlor’s Hotel on Thursday, September 18.

It takes place between 10am and 11.30am. All proceeds go to help support hospice and home care palliative services in County Kildare and west Wicklow. Please come along.