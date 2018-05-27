Top prize for Clane speaker in debate

A third year student in Clane’s Scoil Mhuire won a top prize at the Matheson Junior Debate National Mace’s ‘The Speech’ competition in St Conleth’s College in Ballsbridge on Saturday, April 21.

Third year student, Cliodhna Lee, received the ‘Overall Best Speech’ award.

She performed and filmed her own rendition of Emma Watson’s ‘HeForShe’ speech with the help of her teacher, Ms. Lynch, and her peers in the Junior Debate club.

The chosen speech deals with the topic of gender inequality; something Cliodhna deems as relevant in society today and something she hopes “will no longer be an issue in our world.” Scoil Mhuire, principal, Padraig Nolan, describing the win as a “fantastic achievement”.

