KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Dry and bright initially before showers spread
Forecast
Showers expected this evening following bright dry start to the day
It will be dry and bright at first today, according to Met Eireann.
However the national forecaster predicts a band of rain will extend from the west in the afternoon with the slight risk of a thundery burst.
South to southwest winds will freshen ahead of the rain. The rain not reaching eastern areas until tomorrow evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.
