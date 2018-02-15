KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cold, blustery, showery day ahead

It will be noticeably colder again today, Thursday, and blustery too, with sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Eireann.

There was a sprinkling of snow overnight in some parts of the county, with snow showers continuing in some areas at present.

The national weather forecaster said most of the showers will be of rain, hail or sleet, but a few snow showers will occur, mainly inland during the morning and over high ground during the day.

There will be afternoon highs of just 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, with fresh to strong gusty winds.

Tonight will be very cold, with clear spells, but some scattered showers will occur also, mostly in the in west and northwest. Temperatures will range from minus 1 to plus 2 Celsius, and it will be coldest in the eastern half of the country, with frost and a risk of icy patches.