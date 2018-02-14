Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond get green light for K Club home extension

Celebrity couple, Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond have been granted planning permission to extend their home at the K Club.

Some K Club residents had objected to their plans to build a balcony as part of the renovation at the luxury home at the county Kildare golf complex.

BOPOC Holdings Limited, of which they are both directors, lodged plans with Kildare County Council to extend No. 10 Churchfields. The couple plan to build a single storey extension, convert the attic with a dormer window roof extension, and install a balcony at the rear of the property.

The designs have been drawn up by well known TV architect, Dermot Bannon.

On behalf of some residents, Charles Hulgraine Architects has lodged an objection on the planning file.

“We are satisfied from previous experience that if permitted, the offending balcony will result in unnecessary interaction and adversity between the applicant and effected homeowners,” it said.

It fears nearby properties will be overlooked and devalued as a result. It said the installation of the balcony sets a “dangerous precedent” for similar developments within the estate.

It believes the proposals will “by virtue of scale and aspect compromise the residential amenities of the existing residential development.”

The application was lodged on December 11 2017, and a decision was made on February 13. The full list of planning conditions has yet to be published by Kildare County Council.