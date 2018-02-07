Exciting plans for Newbridge June Fest 2018 announced

The organisers of June Fest are gearing up for another three week extravaganza of music, art and heritage in Newbridge, commencing Friday June 1.

They recently held a programme meeting in Riverbank Arts centre, however the management of the festival have been hard at work behind the scenes for the last few months.

"June Fest is delighted once again to partner with The Credit Union as principle corporate sponsor and together we look forward to delivering an exciting three week programme,” said Colm Somers, June Fest Chairman.

“The Credit Union are an important pillar in our community and their support of June Fest tells just how commited they are to the people. The new branch office in Newbridge is fantastic and it looks great ".

The Credit Union Family Fun Day will be held on the Main Street of Newbridge on Sunday June 3 and will co-incide with a large delegation of Germans from the twinned town of Bad Lippspringe. Over 10,000 people are expected to enjoy the festivities on the day.

The June Fest midsummer race day will be held at the Curragh Racecourse on June 9. Further details of the festival will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s event or simply finding out more can contact the festival director by email at Newbridgejunefest@gmail.com

June Fest Newbridge 2018 committee in session, in the Riverbank, Monday night, February 5, planning for this years festival. PICTURE: Tony Keane