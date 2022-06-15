Search

15 Jun 2022

Changes proposed for three premises in Kildare town, planning permission documents show

Changes proposed for three premises in Kildare town, planning permission documents show

The date received is listed as June 13 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as July 17 and August 7 respectively. File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

15 Jun 2022 2:54 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Changes have been proposed for three terraced premises in Kildare town.

That's according to new planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC).

The applicant, Thomas Harrington, is seeking consent from KCC for alterations and renovations to three existing terraced premises including internal layout configurations and change of use at Claregate Street in Kildare Town (R51 H684, R51 PA40 & R51 TP20).

Mr Harrington also seeks permission for change of use from first floor office units to two proposed apartments with access via existing shared stairs.

BREAKING: Over €269,000 in cash seized by gardaí near Kildare-Dublin border

WATCH: Kildare's Nathan Collins scores solo wondergoal for Ireland

Further consent is being sought from KCC for the reconfiguration of the existing apartment to form new layout with two bedrooms and new stairs access, and sub-division of the ground floor retail unit into two separate retail units; removal of existing stairs and relocation of same to rear of units to form access to existing apartment on first floor level.

Minor alterations to front elevation to accommodate new retail layouts on ground floor are also mentioned in the documents.

In addition, alterations to elevations to accommodate new window and door positions to apartments and retail units, as well as all associated alterations and ancillary works.

The date received is listed as June 13 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as July 17 and August 7 respectively.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media