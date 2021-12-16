Search

16 Dec 2021

Trócaire teams up with Kildare's St Brigid’s Primary School to help students learn about developing countries

Trócaire teams up with Kildare's St Brigid’s Primary School to help students learn about developing countries

Students at St Brigid's participating in Trócaire's workshop

Reporter:

Reporter

Trócaire has teamed up with St Brigid’s Primary School in Kildare Town to help students learn about the issues facing people in developing countries.

Niall Quillinan, Trócaire’s Primary Development Education Officer, visited a number of Fifth and Sixth classes at St Brigid’s to deliver a workshop on one of Trócaire’s programmes for Primary schools called Game Changers. 

This is a competition for young people who want to change the world and believe games are a way to do this. The programme invites primary school students to create a development education game that focuses on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and submit it to the annual Game Changers Competition. 

The programme provides an excellent opportunity for students to explore the SDGs, get creative, and raise awareness of global justice issues as well as providing students with an opportunity to play each other’s games to learn from one another.

This year, young people in all parts of Ireland are submitting games to the competition based on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Games can be a board game, card game or video game, and submitted in one of three categories: Primary, Post Primary, or Youth. Many of the games that have been submitted in the past have explored the SDGs through the lens of climate action, peace and justice, good health and wellbeing and responsible consumption.

Niall Quillinan, Trócaire’s Primary Development Education Officer said: "Given that it has been such a difficult year for schools, we are delighted with the volume of primary schools from all parts of the country, who have signed up to this year’s competition so far. 

“Young people all over Ireland have submitted amazing games, which include board games, digital games and card games. We'd like to encourage all principals and primary school teachers to highlight this competition in their schools and get pupils thinking about these important issues.”

Gráinne Nugent, Sixth class teacher at St Brigid’s said that the workshop was “brilliant”.

“The workshop was really accessible for both Fifth and Sixth class students. As a trained teacher, Niall was able to adjust according to pupils’ needs. They really enjoyed it and we can’t wait to start making our own games.”

There is still lots of time to register for this year’s programme. The closing date for the competition is April 8, 2022.

Further information about how teachers can register can be found on  www.trocaire.org/gamechangers

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media