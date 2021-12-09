Festive street performers due to take to Kildare town's Market Square this weekend

If you are planning some Christmas gift shopping this weekend or need something to do with the family, pop over to Kildare Town.
With Covid safety measures very much in-mind, Kildare Town Community Group have organised some festive outdoor Street performers to take place on the pedestrianised Market Square in the centre of Kildare Town. With plenty of coffee shops and restaurants nearby, sip on a hot chocolate, or enjoy the food on sale in the market stalls on the Square.
Street performers will perform on the Market Square this Saturday December 11 and Sunday December 12 from 12-2pm. Outdoor markets take place from 11-3pm at the weekend. Melchior pop up shop and SULT Gallery open from 11-6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
For more visit Together Kildare will be Better on Facebook.
