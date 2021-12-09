Kildare pop up shop features gifts from talented local artists and crafts people

Melchior pop-up gift shop has returned to Kildare Town for its second year.

With the success of last year, this unique gift shop featuring local and national artists opens its doors for a limited time. The name Melchior refers to one of the three wise men who visited baby Jesus. They brought unique gifts so it's fitting this pop-up shop is doing the same. The shop is an initiative of the Kildare Town Community Group with the aim of promoting presents for present times. Much of the items for sale are sourced locally or from within the county, so no air miles, just hours of local talent invested in producing presents to treasure.

There is a wide range of products from homemade candles, soaps, jewellery, paintings, cards and prints to unique Christmas decorations, lamps and so much more.

The shop also features some of the artists that make up, Original Kildare, a multidisciplinary arts and crafts group that feature professional designers and craftspeople from across the county. Emma Herlihy from Have Ewe Any Wool is selling handmade Christmas decorations made from 100% merino wool. A selection of greeting cards from Duck Blue which have been thoughtfully illustrated by Ruth Cahill whose ethos is design ‘cards you want to keep’. Or pick-up statement and vibrant jewellery pieces from Petra at PS I love you.

If you decided to buy an artificial Christmas Tree this year and your home is missing that beautiful pine smell, pick up a Christmas Tree candle from Kildare Candle Barn. These hand poured candles using blended soy wax and high-quality oils have managed to capture that Christmas Tree smell in a candle!

If a loved one hasn’t made it back for Christmas this year and is missing home, maybe send a reminder of home with one of Seoirse O’Mahony’s photography prints that captures moments in time from around the county and country. Or maybe send an original fine art print depicting home from artists such as Sean Curran Art.

Melchior gift shop is situated in the building that formerly was home to Boland’s pub, located in the centre of Kildare town. At the front of the building, is SULT Art Gallery which is a multidisciplinary group of artists from county Kildare featuring original work in a range of mediums such as etching, oils, acrylic, pastel, bog oak design and glazed stoneware. SULT gallery also has a range of original prints, all of which are available for purchase.

SULT Art Gallery and Melchior Christmas pop-up gift shop is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am until 6pm. For more information on all the artists featured visit www.sultartists.com or for the Melchior gift shop visit Together Kildare Will Be Better on Facebook.