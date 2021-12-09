Search

09 Dec 2021

Kildare pop up shop features gifts from talented local artists and crafts people

No air miles - sustainable shopping

Kildare pop up shop features gifts from talented local artists and crafts people

Eleanor Swan ceramics

Reporter:

Reporter

Melchior pop-up gift shop has returned to Kildare Town for its second year.

With the success of last year, this unique gift shop featuring local and national artists opens its doors for a limited time. The name Melchior refers to one of the three wise men who visited baby Jesus. They brought unique gifts so it's fitting this pop-up shop is doing the same. The shop is an initiative of the Kildare Town Community Group with the aim of promoting presents for present times. Much of the items for sale are sourced locally or from within the county, so no air miles, just hours of local talent invested in producing presents to treasure.

There is a wide range of products from homemade candles, soaps, jewellery, paintings, cards and prints to unique Christmas decorations, lamps and so much more.

The shop also features some of the artists that make up, Original Kildare, a multidisciplinary arts and crafts group that feature professional designers and craftspeople from across the county. Emma Herlihy from Have Ewe Any Wool is selling handmade Christmas decorations made from 100% merino wool. A selection of greeting cards from Duck Blue which have been thoughtfully illustrated by Ruth Cahill whose ethos is design ‘cards you want to keep’. Or pick-up statement and vibrant jewellery pieces from Petra at PS I love you.

If you decided to buy an artificial Christmas Tree this year and your home is missing that beautiful pine smell, pick up a Christmas Tree candle from Kildare Candle Barn. These hand poured candles using blended soy wax and high-quality oils have managed to capture that Christmas Tree smell in a candle!

If a loved one hasn’t made it back for Christmas this year and is missing home, maybe send a reminder of home with one of Seoirse O’Mahony’s photography prints that captures moments in time from around the county and country. Or maybe send an original fine art print depicting home from artists such as Sean Curran Art.

Melchior gift shop is situated in the building that formerly was home to Boland’s pub, located in the centre of Kildare town. At the front of the building, is SULT Art Gallery which is a multidisciplinary group of artists from county Kildare featuring original work in a range of mediums such as etching, oils, acrylic, pastel, bog oak design and glazed stoneware. SULT gallery also has a range of original prints, all of which are available for purchase.

SULT Art Gallery and Melchior Christmas pop-up gift shop is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am until 6pm. For more information on all the artists featured visit  www.sultartists.com or for the Melchior gift shop visit Together Kildare Will Be Better on Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media