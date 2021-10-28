Refusal of solar farm at Kildare golf club overturned

File Photo: A solar farm.
An Bord Pleanala has overturned Kildare County Council's refusal of a solar farm at Dunmurray Springs Golf Club.
BNRG Neon Holdings Ltd wants to build a ground mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) farm on a 48.4 hectare site area within the grounds of Dunmurry Springs Golf Club near Kildare. The development is in the townlands of Rahilla Glebe , Dunmurry West and Guidenstown South. The solar panels will cover over 92,000 sq.m.
The council turned down permission because of the elevated location of the proposal. It was concerned the proposed development would form "a prominent and obtrusive feature in the landscape and would be highly visible, which would adversely impact on the character of the area".
There were also several objections.
The applicant appealed the decision and the board ruled in its favour on October 22.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.