30/09/2021

Further information sought on proposed Kildare town apartment block

Part three-storey/two-storey building

File photo

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council has asked a company behind plans for a proposed apartment block in Kildare town for more information. 

Roundtower Developments Ltd wants to build a part three-storey and part two-storey detached apartment building consisting of six one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment at Melitta Road beside Asumpta Villas.

The council has asked the applicant to submit revised drawings reducing the scale of the proposed development. 

The local authority also requested a revised boundary design, a topographical survey, improved sightlines, and further details on parking and accessibility, 

It also asked that a electric car charging point be provided for each apartment as well as other technical details. The company has six months to respond. 

