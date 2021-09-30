Further information sought on proposed Kildare town apartment block

File photo
Kildare County Council has asked a company behind plans for a proposed apartment block in Kildare town for more information.
Roundtower Developments Ltd wants to build a part three-storey and part two-storey detached apartment building consisting of six one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment at Melitta Road beside Asumpta Villas.
The council has asked the applicant to submit revised drawings reducing the scale of the proposed development.
The local authority also requested a revised boundary design, a topographical survey, improved sightlines, and further details on parking and accessibility,
It also asked that a electric car charging point be provided for each apartment as well as other technical details. The company has six months to respond.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.