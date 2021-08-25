Kildare hotel seeks permission for more bedrooms and retail units

Kildare town
A local hotel has applied for permission to provide new bedrooms.
The Kildare House Hotel at Dublin Road, Kildare town, is seeking permission from the county council for alterations to the ground floor function room layout and two retail units facing on to Dublin Road.
Permission is also sought for new rooflights, windows and doors.
Kildare County Council is due to decide on the application by October 10.
