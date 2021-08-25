Nurney residential development plan refused

Kildare County Council offices
Kildare County Council has turned down a planning application for a residential development in Nurney.
EIR Portfolio Management Ltd had applied for a change of use of an existing vacant two storey building consisting of a retail unit at ground floor and office at first floor to residential accommodation.
The accommodation would have consisted of four one bedroom units (two at ground level and two at first floor level), at Walterstown, Nurney.
