Final farewell for one of Kildare town's most loved characters Catherine Coyle

The Kildare town community is to pay tribute to the much loved Catherine Coyle, who will be laid to rest today.

"One of the town's true characters Catherine Coyle will be laid to rest tomorrow (today Friday July 23). Catherine was known for playing her bodhran in the square and brought joy to many. She deserves a great send off leaving this world too young. Gordon Turner will be set up in the Square for 1.15pm for her final farewell song, also Sarah Collier sotrendyballoons will supply white ballons. Michelle Flynn has organised the bodhran player. Can I ask the people of the town to join us at the Square and give her the final farewell. Also if the business in the town could step out for two mins and join in. May Catherine be at peace now," said Christine Fitzgibbon in a post on Facebook.

People are asked to adhere to the social distance restrictions as they gather today.

Local councillor, Suzanne Doyle said Catherine was blessed with an inquisitive mind, an appetite for adventure, and a kind and trusting nature that had a great sense of justice.

"I am saddened at her loss, I am acutely aware that Catherine dealt with many challenges, undoubtedly an unfair amount, but despite this she never complained, she had four children that she loved deeply, and a community of loyal friends who valued her and will miss her. Our town has lost one of our more colourful and unique residents who gave personality to Kildare. May she rest in peace," she wrote on the Together Kildare Will Be Better Facebook page.

Fond tributes poured in on social media for the popular lady.

Catherine, who lived in Assumpta Villas, will be greatly missed by her children, Aimie, Jean-Anne, Mark and Jessie, brothers Peter and Mark, son in law Ashraf, extended family, neighbours, her dear friends Deirdre and Jayne and her large circle of friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Her funeral takes place today at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town at 2pm. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.