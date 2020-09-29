In memory: The late Kevin Deering was a gentle soul, dedicated to Kildare CYMS

The committee of Kildare CYMS were deeply saddened of the passing of Kevin Deering from Geraldine, Athy, Co Kildare, after his long illness bravely borne.

Kevin was a member of the CY Kildare for decades and gave of his time freely for various events that took place on the premises.

Kevin was a welcome face at the weekly Sunday night bingo, and was loved by all the patrons.

As a valued member of the CY quiz team, Kevin helped secure a number of All Ireland quiz titles for St Brigid’s branch. His in depth knowledge of politics, geography, and sport — not to mention horse racing ! — won plenty of deciding rounds in the All Irelands.

Within the equine industry in Kildare, Kevin was a household name, travelling the length and breath of the country with race horses to various racing events.

Kevin was a kind and gentle soul, who had time for every one, old and young.

Benemerenti award

His decades of dedication to the CYMS warranted him being presented with the Benemerenti Medal in 2013.

The Benemerenti Medal is a medal awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church.

Originally established as an award for soldiers in the Papal Army, it is now a civil decoration but may still be awarded to members of the Pontifical Swiss Guards.

On behalf of St. Brigid's Kildare CYMS, we offer our sincerest and deepest sympathy to all of Kevin's relatives and friends.

“Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same”. (F Weldo)

Kildare CYMS Committee

