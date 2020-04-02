Burst water main affecting areas of Kildare town, including nursing home, this morning

A burst water main is affecting householders on the Dunmurry Road and surrounding areas in Kildare town this morning - including residents and staff at the Beech Park Nursing Home.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council said in a statement this morning that they expect repairs to be completed by 4.30pm today, but it may take two to three hours for the normal water supply to return to all customers as the network refills.

According to Irish Water: "Customers may be impacted by disruption to their water supply while the repair is underway but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing."