Kildare town proposed as preferred location for school

Kildare town has been proposed as the preferred location for the new Curragh second level school by the Department of Education.

The issue of possible locations for the Curragh Post Primary School was raised at the February Kildare Newbridge District meeting.

Cllr Anne Connolly requested that Kildare County Council get an update from the Department of Education on the progress identifying a site for the long awaited replacement secondary school for the Curragh.

Members heard that the Department of Education has indicated Kildare town as the preferred location with Suncroft as a potential for a possible alternative location.

It was agreed that the members would write to the Department of Education for a clarity on the site selection process as pressure on second level places continues to grow with the Kildare and Newbridge municipal district.