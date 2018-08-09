Kildare hairdressers are finalists in "Outstanding salon of the year " at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards

Deane Hair Design in Kildare town is a finalist in the "Outstanding salon of the year" category in the Irish hair and beauty awards, which takes place next month.

The awards night is a black tie affair, which will be held at Crown Plaza Hotel in Dublin on September 9.

The staff are thrilled to be in the final and will be attending the event.

"Thank you to all our wonderful clients for nominating us. Roll on September 9 for the big night," said the salon.

The staff at Deane Hair Design