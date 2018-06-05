Kildare town Derby Festival nostalgia night to mark 40th anniversary

To mark the 40th year of the Derby festival there will be a night of nostalgia at Studio One in Kildare town this Thursday evening 7 June.

Four decades of festivals will be celebrated with the committee inviting people who took part in them over the years to drop by.

All welcome to come along to a nostalgia night featuring Johnny Peters, who will provide the music, with Liam O’ Keefe.

