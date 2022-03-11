RACING: Top tips for Saturday's card at Gowran Park

Gowran Park stages an eight-race National Hunt card on Saturday, with 99 horses declared and a €129,500 prize-pot.

Racing begins at 1.25pm and ends at 5.25pm - find all the latest odds and tips at MyBettingSites.

The going is currently Heavy, with another 20mm of rain forecast.

Ten runners have been declared for the €45,000 Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Chase, a Grade B Handicap due off at 3.45pm, contested over two-and-a-quarter miles.

Henry de Bromhead’s Bold Enough had been running well in Grade Three company at the back end of last season, but was disappointing at Punchestown in October, when he was last seen. He ran well after a similar break last season and the seven-year-old’s latest effort was the only run in the last twelve months where he has finished outside the top three.

Gevrey finished a neck fourth in a Grade B handicap last month, and was perhaps a little unlucky in running that day. A step back to two-mile-two may well be the answer to him getting his head in front in a valuable handicap.

Veteran, Kavanaghs Corner, finished less than a length behind Gevrey at Fairyhouse last month and carries 4lb less this time around. Provided the horse and jockey partnership can stay intact, the 13-year-old could well have another win in him yet.

Bois De Clamart is a winner at the track, and over the distance, and this could be the eight-year-old’s ideal conditions.

The 4.55pm Tetratema Cup Hunters Chase, over three miles and a furlong, has attracted a field of six.

Solomon Grundy won this last in impressive fashion year, on heavy going, and conditions are in his favour once again. He was soundly beaten in a recent point by Macs Legend, but on last year’s performance here, he’ll be very hard to beat.

2020 winner, Aloneamongmillions has a bit to find with Solomon Grundy on January’s Naas form, but has had the beating of a few of these during a career that has included seven successes in ten starts, across the Hunter Chase and Point-To-Point sphere.

On The Sod also knows how to win in a similar sphere to the aforementioned, but again has a bit to find with last year’s winner.

Seven-year-old Isaac Wonder boasts career successes in Class Three races and looks to be the best of the rest, on form.

Macs Legend and Down The Highway are in no way a forlorn hope, as they complete the sextet.

At 4.20pm is the two-and-a-half-mile Irish Machinery Auctions Beginners Chase, with eight runners.

Aione has ran to a decent level over hurdles, winning two starts before finishing midfield in the 2020 Albert Bartlett, when he was last seen. He certainly looks the class horse in the field, but will have to overcome a two-year lay-off if the nine-year-old wants to win on his first career chase start.

Shadow Rider, Joshua Webb and Wall Of Fame are also in with a chance, particularly the former - should he take to fences, having run in Grade One company over hurdles.

Gowran Park Selections

1.25pm Ney

2.00pm So Scottish

2.35pm Premier Queen

3.10pm Dancing Jeremy

3.45pm Bold Enough

4.20pm Aione

4.55pm Solomon Grundy

5.25pm Monbeg Park