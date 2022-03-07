Documentary to tell the story of Ireland's Grand National hero Tiger Roll

From RTÉ Documentary On One, a new documentary series telling the life story of two-time Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll, The People's Horse will broadcast tonight on RTÉ 2FM as part of Game On and is available to binge on podcast now ahead of this Cheltenham Festival season.

The story of Tiger Roll is one of hope and success, of an unlikely champion and a horse who has captured the hearts of the nation.



Tiger’s story is that of the ultimate underdog. From his birth in March 2010, RTÉ Documentary on One follows the young Tiger Roll through each stage of his life and career. Broadcasting every weeknight as part of Game On on RTÉ2FM, this is the ultimate build up to Tiger Roll’s final race at Cheltenham on Wednesday, March 16.



At the age of 3, he was sold for £10,000 because he was considered a failure, his career nearly over before it ever began. That was until Michael O’Leary took a chance on buying him and trainer Gordon Elliott began to build his confidence; this series reveals his struggles and triumphs on and off the track telling the story of his journey into the world of jump racing.



Speaking of that time in 2013, Gordon Elliott said, “I wanted another horse and didn’t get him on the night, he was kind of an afterthought getting Tiger Roll, you know. I suppose it was the first time I ever threw my toys out of the pram at Michael O’Leary. We had a few harsh words”.



Jockey Davy Russell recalls for the series his first-time riding Tiger in 2014, and winning the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, “it was just elation… an unbelievable feeling”.



Over the last 12 years there have been many twists and turns in the life of Tiger Roll having lost his way for a while, sold three times, and almost a fourth before a jockey who had turned his back on the sport took a chance on him, giving them both a new lease of life.



This seven-part series, available on RTÉ 2FM’s Game On and on podcast, follows the Champion from his humble beginnings in county Tipperary to the heights of Grand National and Cheltenham Festival success. Jockey Davy Russell and trainer Gordon Elliott are among those contributing to the series, along with several jockeys including Keith Donoghue and Lisa O’Neill and breeder Jerry O’Brien as those who bred him, trained him, rode him and worked with him over the years share their experiences of the sporting legend known as ‘The People’s Horse.’