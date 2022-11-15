Outdoor socialising should be allowed to continue across Kildare

Search

15 Nov 2022

Naoise Ó Cearúil

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

15 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The placing of tables and chairs outside restaurants, bars and hotels would be encouraged into the future.

Business proprietors were encouraged to apply for so-called Section 254 licences which allowed them to conduct business in footpaths outside their premises - notably in places where the paths are very wide.

Maynooth politician Naoise Ó Cearúil  said Kildare County Council should engage with all businesses seeking temporary structures and provide assistance so that these licences can be extended “in the interest of protecting and encouraging the local economy of Kildare, particularly in hospitality.”

He told a KCC meeting that it was great to see public space being used as it is to see people dining or drinking in these places rather than driving their cars into the town.

“It brought more life to the main street,” he said, adding that the licences were temporary but the renewal process has proven cumbersome and difficult for some.

“It should be made as easy as possible, it’d benefit towns,” he said, adding he was aware of one business that had abandoned the idea of continuing to avail of it because it has proven difficult to get an extension.

Cllr Bill Clear was also in favour. “It’s great to see people out and most people leave space for others wishing to use the footpaths.” He also said there is a need for some structure to the licencing procedure.

Cllr Ide Cussen said some people with disabilities had encountered problems “all the time.”

She added: “We need to be strict and say to businesses ‘these are shared spaces’ ``.Cllr Mark Stafford said the councillors should be told how many licences have been granted, refused or appealed.

KCC official Eoghan Ryan said the council  has made contact with all holders of licences for outdoor dining in early 2022 and will do so again at the beginning of 2023. Council staff are taking “a proactive approach to the management of outdoor dining to ensure that the public space is managed for both the businesses and street users.”

He also pointed out that narrow footpaths create problems.

He said footpaths in Maynooth are wide but where these are narrower it’s more difficult. He also said that the structures erected by business would not be permanent.

He also warned that some businesses which garnered more space than allowed might not be granted a renewal.

