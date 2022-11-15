Very unusual items allegedly stolen by couple in Midlands

The suspected stolen goods which included a hot water bottle and a mug
Gardai were called to a theft at a retail park in Co Offaly at the weekend.
The alleged incident happened at Cloncollig Retail Park in Tullamore.
A member of the public took details of a vehicle and passed them onto officers.
The vehicle was later stopped and a number of items were seized and suspected to be stolen.
The items included a hot water bottle, a mug, a pack of washing power sachets, a fabric softener and a cleaning detergent.
Also included were casual clothes such as tracksuit tops and bottoms.
The goods were valued at close to €1,000 and were returned to stores in the Cloncollig Retail Park.
A man and woman were arrested and later charged.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.