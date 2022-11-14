Missing Kildare teenager has been located

Mary Connors
16-year-old Mary Connors who was missing from Enfield, Co. Kildare since Tuesday, 8th November has been located.
Gardaí said: "Mary Connors has been located safe and well. No further media action is required.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter."
Leixlip Garda Station had been investigating the missing persons case.
