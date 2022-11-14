Search

14 Nov 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 14

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 14

RIP to the late Helen (Ellen) O'Shea and Sean Price

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Nov 2022 11:02 AM

The death has occurred of Helen (Ellen) O'SHEA (née McDonagh)
Castledermot, Kildare

Helen (Ellen) O’Shea nee McDonagh, Davidstown, Castldermot, Co. Kildare and recently of 7 Lower Pollerton Road, Carlow, November 13th 2022 (peacefully) in the gentle care of St. Clare’s Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy) O’Shea. Sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas, Paul and Brian, daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Olive and Emer, adored grandchildren T.J, Tommy, Ross, Julian, Senan, Ollie, Ellen, Aoibheann, Luke, Jack, Lucy and Micheál, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

 

May Helen Rest in Peace.

 

The death has occurred of Seán Price
Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

Seán Price, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and formally Crossneen, Killeshin, Co. Laois. November 11th 2022 suddenly at his residence. Beloved Husband of the late Bernie and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving Daughters Lynda, Pauline and Shauna, Son's John, Michael, David and Richard, Sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, his 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Anderson and Leary's Funeral home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 6 30pm until 8 30pm with prayers at 7 30pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning by P.J. Willis funeral director at 10 30 to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Bridget, Kilcullen arriving for 11 am Funeral Mass which may be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Crematorium arriving at 1 30pm. Family flowers only please.


 


Funeral Arrangements 

The death has occurred of Paul Martin
Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare

Paul Martin, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, November 11th 2022 (suddenly) at home. Son of the late Robert (Bob) and Eileen & brother of the late Kay Mangan.

 

Paul will be sadly missed by his sons Dylan & Alex and Paul's partner Caroline & her daughter Rebecca, his brother Des and sister Susan, brothers in law, sister in law, his nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

 

May Paul Rest In Peace
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

he death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Pearson
6 Westgate, Naas, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

Gerard (Gerry) Pearson, 6 Westgate, Naas and formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Peacefully, after an illness bravely fought, in the Tender loving care of the staff at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh with his partner Carmel, sister Gertie and loving family by his side. Pre deceased by his beloved mother Lily (Elizabeth) Smyth, father Joe and brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken partner and best friend Carmel Kelly, sisters Gertie and Peig, brothers Harry, Damien, Fran, Anthony, Joe and Fergus, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May his gentle and kind soul rest in peace.

 

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 1.45pm. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

 

Gerard's cremation service will also be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "St. Brigids Hospice" Donations box in church or online at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

Local News

