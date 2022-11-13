Kildare Death Notices for Sunday, November 13

The death has occurred of Karen Doherty (née Wills)

Nurney, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Doherty (née Wills) Karen (Nurney, Co Kildare and formerly of Belgard Heights, Dublin 24) 11th November 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the PH Unit in the Mater Hospital, Dublin; Beloved wife and best friend to Shay and loving and devoted mam to Darragh and Rachel; Karen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband, children, mam Dolores, dad Bob, sisters Mary, Kathy and Laura, mother-in-law Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

May Karen rest in peace.

Reposing at her mam’s home (Eircode R51 AH34) on Monday (14th November) from 5pm to 7pm. A Service to celebrate Karen’s life will take place in The Temple, Newlands Cross Crematorium on Tuesday (15th November) at 2:20pm followed by Cremation. To view Karen’s Cremation Service on Tuesday at 2:20pm please see following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the PH Unit in the Mater Hospital in memory of Karen.

Those who cannot attend the Funeral Service, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The links provided to live-stream the Cremation Service are managed by independent streaming companies. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Teresa Kelly (née Tully)

Coughlinstown West, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Kelly (née Tully) Teresa, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, November 12th, 2022. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Edward. Will be dearly missed by her brother Michael, sister Lily, nieces, nephews, grand niece Eve, grandnephew Rory, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Teresa’s gentle soul Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Paul Martin

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare



Paul Martin, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, November 11th 2022 (suddenly) at home. Son of the late Robert (Bob) and Eileen & brother of the late Kay Mangan.

Paul will be sadly missed by his sons Dylan & Alex and Paul's partner Caroline & her daughter Rebecca, his brother Des and sister Susan, brothers in law, sister in law, his nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Pearson

6 Westgate, Naas, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Gerard (Gerry) Pearson, 6 Westgate, Naas and formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Peacefully, after an illness bravely fought, in the Tender loving care of the staff at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh with his partner Carmel, sister Gertie and loving family by his side. Pre deceased by his beloved mother Lily (Elizabeth) Smyth, father Joe and brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken partner and best friend Carmel Kelly, sisters Gertie and Peig, brothers Harry, Damien, Fran, Anthony, Joe and Fergus, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May his gentle and kind soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 1.45pm. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Gerard's cremation service will also be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "St. Brigids Hospice" Donations box in church or online at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/