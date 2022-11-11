Kildare man fined for dangerous cycling after riding into a car

A man who cycled in front of a vehicle was thrown on to the windscreen before landing on the ground.

Sigitas Pareigis, 63, whose address was given as 59 Willouise, Sherlockstown, Sallins, was prosected for dangerous riding of a pedal cycle on August 4, 2020 at Clane Road, Sallins.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told Naas District Court that the accident happened at 6.50pm and three witnesses saw him come from a garage premises and he was thrown onto the windscreen of a car before he ended up on the ground.

He added that the car was not speeding and brakes on the bike were poor.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that the defendant had had a few pints at home and went to get food.

Judge Desmond Zaidan noted that three witnesses had said the car was not being driven dangerously and the man was knocked over by an innocent driver.

“It was shocking for the poor driver,” said the judge.

The court also heard that the man had the drinks the day before.

“If he’s going to be drinking, stay put,” said the judge.

Imposing a €600 fine on the defendant, Judge Zaidan said he was lucky he didn’t sustain serious injuries.

Read more Kildare news